1776 Freedom Call

We thrive through physical challenge.

    Enriching the Lives of America’s Veterans

    Team RWB’s mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

    Physical Activity

    Social Activity

    Community Service

    Jim Collins

    “For, in the end, it is impossible to have a great life unless it is a meaningful life. And it is very difficult to have a meaningful life without meaningful work.”

    Featured Event

    1776 Challenge

    • Jun 17, 2019
    • |
    • Nationwide

    July 4th is all about celebrating our nation’s freedom. This summer, Team Red, White & Blue will showcase our commitment to the men and women who have fought for our freedom with the 1776 Challenge.

    Team RWB By The Numbers

    0

    Total number of locations across the globe delivering local, consistent, and inclusive opportunities for veterans within their communities.

    0

    Total number of members (Eagles) that have registered with Team RWB.

    0

    Total number of veteran interactions in 2017. A Unique Veteran Interaction (UVI) occurs whenever a member who is a veteran physically interacts with our organization.

    In The News

    Team RWB Eagle Nation Podcast - Brett Mckay

    Episode 129 – The Driving Force Behind “The Art of Manliness” – Brett McKay

    May 28, 2019

      Brett McKay founded the Art of Manliness in 2008 and has grown it into the largest independent men’s interest magazine on the web. Brett …

    Wear The Eagle

    Our red shirt and Eagle can be seen at almost any event across the country…be it large or small. Proudly Wear the Eagle while working out, racing, or just showing your support of our mission and our nation’s veterans!

